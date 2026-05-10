Miraz's five-fer spins Bangladesh into lead

Mehidy Hasan Miraz weaved spin magic as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 386 in the final session on day three of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Bad light caused early stumps on day three as Bangladesh were 7-0 in 1.5 overs.

After tea, Pakistan managed to add only 37 to their total and lost four wickets after the rain-delayed post-tea session. The lower order collapse handed Bangladesh a 27-run lead, largely due to reckless shot selection by Pakistan batters.

The visitors resumed their innings on 349-6 with Noman Ali joining Salman Ali Agha. However, Nahid Rana ended the latter’s resistance, who had him caught at slip. Agha made 58 with the aid of a six and a four.

Noman and Shaheen added 19 to reduce the deficit, but Mehidy removed both batters in a short span to put Bangladesh on top position.

Hasan Ali (6) was the last batter to fall, attempting a slog against Taijul Islam and ended up losing his wicket.

Mehidy starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 5-102. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam picked up two while Nahid Rana managed one.

Earlier, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan’s 119-run partnership took Pakistan out of trouble against Bangladesh by Tea.

Pakistan were 349-6 in the second session, still trailing by 64 runs. Agha remained unbeaten on 55 while Mohammad Rizwan gave his wicket away on the stroke of session end. The right-hander made 59 off 79, hitting eight boundaries before getting caught at mid-off.

The duo launched Pakistan’s recovery after Mehidy Hasan Miraz ran through the middle-order. Both batters came in when the side was in deep trouble at 230-5.

For Bangladesh, Miraz remained the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets, while Taijul Islam also chipped in with one wicket.

At lunch, Pakistan were in a hole as Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck thrice to jolt the visitors’ progress.

In reply to Bangladesh 413, Pakistan resumed on 179-1 with debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazam batting steadily. However, Taskin Ahmed provided the home side a much-needed breakthrough in the form of Azan’s wicket.

The left-hander made 104 with the aid of 14 fours. Soon after, skipper Shan Masood went back, getting dismissed for nine. The woes were further compounded when Saud Shakeel (0) and Abdullah Fazal (60) perished, leaving Pakistan at 230-5.

After quick wickets, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha came to the fore, arresting the slide with an unbroken 21-run partnership at lunch.