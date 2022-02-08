Mirpurkhas: Two girls kidnapped, raped by several men

MIRPURKHAS: In a ghastly crime reported in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas district, two teenage girls were allegedly kidnapped, stripped naked and raped by several men in Nafees Nagar village of Naukot town of Mirpurkhas distric, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred on last Saturday when around 20 suspects broke into a house in the Naukot area of Mirpurkhas and kidnapped two girls, one of them married, at gunpoint.

In a complaint, the women told police that they were subjected to torture and sexually assaulted by several kidnappers.

“We were held hostage by Tangaris clan and raped by several men for hours,” they told police in a statement.

نوکوٹ میں حوا کی بیٹیوں کو روندا گیا پی پی کے ایم این اے فقیر شیر محمد بابلانی کا قریبی رشتے دار متاثرین کو دہمکا رہا ہے اور پی پی ایم پی اے میر طارق کا خاص آدمی ٹنگڑی برادری کا وڈیرہ علی نواز بھی ورثاء کو دہمکیاں دے رہا ہے افسوس ہر غلط کام سندھ حکومت کی سرپرستی میں ہوتا ہے. pic.twitter.com/TpdqqNE0Ef — Haleem Adil Sheikh (@HaleemAdil) February 8, 2022

“We both were stripped naked, paraded naked, and were raped by several men for many hours at an undisclosed location,” one of the victims said in a statement.

After the incident came to the attention of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Mir Tariq Talpur reached the scene and rescued the victim girls.

Police have registered a case into the incident and arrested 12 suspects in different raids carried out in the last two days.

Taking notice of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Asad Ali Chaudhary sought information from concerned authorities. The SSP said that police had arrested 12 suspects named in the FIR and were conducting raids to arrest the remaining eight suspects.

PTI’s response

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, have accused PPP lawmakers of supporting the criminals. He has also appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Atta Bandial to take notice of the Mirpurkhas incident.

میں چیف جسٹس آف پاکستان اور سندھ ہائی کورٹ سے اپیل کرتا ہوں کہ میرپورخاص کے علاقے نوکوٹ میں بچیوں کے ساتھ اجتماعی زیادتی کیس کا نوٹس لیں ملزمان کو پیپلزپارٹی کے اراکین اسمبلی اور ان کے لوگ سپورٹ کررہے ہیں پولیس اور ورثاء پر پریشر ڈالا جارہا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/vfYuIKf2zX — Haleem Adil Sheikh (@HaleemAdil) February 8, 2022

