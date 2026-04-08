‘Mirza Ki Heer’ stars Ali Raza, Hina Afridi speak up about upcoming drama

Ali Raza and Hina Afridi have opened up about their on-screen chemistry and the realities of filming romantic scenes in their upcoming drama Mirza Ki Heer.

The two stars, who are relatively new to the industry, recently appeared on Maliha Rehman’s YouTube show, where they shared behind-the-scenes moments from the set of the ARY Digital project.

Speaking about shooting romantic scenes, Ali Raza admitted that the experience was not always as serious as it may appear on screen.

“We used to laugh while performing romantic scenes. Whenever any scene like this came, we would look at our director like fools, but eventually we did it because it was our work and we had to take it seriously, so we ended up shooting the romantic scenes well,” he shared.

Ali Raza also credited their off-screen bond for making things easier. “We are friends, she is like family to me, and that comfort helped us improve our craft,” he said. The actor also shared that they had open discussions with the director and were allowed to improvise, which contributed to more natural performances.

Hina Afridi echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the unique working style of director Aehsun Talish. She noted that he often refrains from calling “cut” immediately, which sometimes left the actors continuing to hold eye contact even after a scene had technically ended.

Mirza Ki Heer is an intense romantic drama produced by iDream Entertainment. The series also features Zahid Ahmed in a lead role.