Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi excited to play Kaleen bhaiya again

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi said he is excited to reprise the role of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen bhaiya in Mirzapur 3.

The Run actor, speaking with an India-based news agency, said the show has a huge fan base. He added returning to play the role of the primary antagonist in Mirzapur 3 is a lot of fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzapur Amazon (@yehhaimirzapur)



“I know that the fan excitement for the series is humongous,” he said as quoted in the report. “I will do the costume trail tomorrow and within a week we will begin shooting. I will also hear the entire script now, I am truly excited to be Kaleen bhaiya again.”

He added: “This is a lot of fun to do, the show and the role of Kaleen bhaiya. I am actually a powerless man in real life, so I experience power only through Kaleen bhaiya. The hunger for power, which is there in everyone, gets satiated through ‘Mirzapur’.”

Related – Actor Bilal Abbas Khan names his favourite TV show

Mirzapur tells the story of a criminal family who is involved in major crimes such as drugs in the lawless city of Mirzapur. However, they have deal with rival gangs that want to take them down the same way as them.

The show cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and others.

Comments