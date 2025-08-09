‘Mirzapur’ actor calls out YRF casting director over uncomfortable audition

Indian actor Isha Talwar, best known for her performances in web series ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, has called out popular casting director Shanoo Sharma of Yash Raj Films for shattering her confidence with an uncomfortable audition call.

Isha Talwar, who essayed Madhuri Yadav in Amazon Prime’s hit series ‘Mirzapur’, levelled serious allegations against Shanoo Sharma, best known for spotting now A-listers Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra, for their debuts with YRF, and also played a pivotal role in launching Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood careers.

In her comment under a social media post, SIIMA Award-winner Talwar, 37, recalled her decade-old experience with Sharma, noting, “When I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo… I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay … a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table …”

“I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants,” she remembered. “It was such a confusing/weird ask. It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films … I couldn’t understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this …”

“It’s only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in … or if you want to do a real location, then hire a spot, pay for it and audition,” Talwar urged.

“Anyway, just putting this story a decade later for all the newcomers to tell you that feel no pressure … I do remember saying I can’t do it and of course I never got the role … but at least I didn’t give in to the weird ask and surely didn’t cry at a restaurant for a role,” she concluded and added the hashtag, ‘Dignity first always’.

