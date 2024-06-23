Watch: Mirzapur-like gang war breaks out in public over land dispute

In a video that went viral on the internet, a Mirzapur-like gang war broke out between two groups in public over a land dispute.

A video of a gunfight between two groups in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly over a land dispute has made rounds on social media.

The footage showed people of two rival groups opening fire at each other on a road as passersby run helter-skelter to save their lives.

The incident, straight out of scenes seen in movies and web series like ‘Mirzapur’, took place in the Izzatnagar area near Bajrang Dhaba on Pilibhit bypass road on Saturday.

The gunfight broke out after one Rajiv Rana, a builder, and his associates reached Shankara Mahadeva Marbles on Pilibhit bypass road with JCBs and started vandalising the shop.

Several rounds were fired, and one person was injured in the incident. Two JCB machines were also set on fire as the gang war continued for hours in broad daylight.

Locals said more than 150 people arrived with weapons and started firing at each other.

The situation was brought under control after police arrived at the spot and detained two people. A case has been registered, and a search is on for the miscreants who escaped the spot.

