WATCH: Mirzapur season 3 release date confirmed in new teaser

Prime Video announced the release date of Mirzapur season 3 in an action-packed teaser on Tuesday.

The highly-anticipated ten-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on July 5 boasting an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar among others.

The teaser includes several moments from the upcoming season, taking audience on ride to the violent territory of the franchise.

A voiceover uses metaphor of the several animals in the ‘battle of the jungle’. It is not just the lion who is the contender, but also the wild cats, cheetahs, foxes, hyenas and crocodiles.

It is pertinent to mention that Mirzapur season 3 was earlier set for a release in June, however, it will now stream from July 5.

Read more: Mirzapur Season 3 release date revealed; but there’s a twist

The shoot of Mirzapur 3 was wrapped in December. Since then, fans have been awaiting the announcement of its release. The first season of Mirzapur was released on November 16, 2018. The second season was out on October 2020.