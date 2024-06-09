Mirzapur Season 3 release date revealed; but there’s a twist

After unveiling the first look of most-anticipated ‘Mirzapur’ on March 19, the makers have finally unveiled the release date of season 3 with a twist.

Prime Video dropped a caricature of the show’s lead characters in a new post on Instagram, mentioning that the release date of ‘Mirzapur 3’ is hidden somewhere in the photo itself.

The cartooned picture features the cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Harshita Gaur, and Vijay Verma.

They captioned the post, which translates as “Don’t ask about #MS3W; you have to find it. So, get started.”

That’s when the guessing game began. Fans of the show started connecting the dots with the elements in the photo. Most guessed the release date to be July 7, others felt it could be August 7.

Alongside, a video featuring actor Ali Fazal was also released, showing him teasing fans who are eagerly searching for the release date.

In the video, Fazal says, “You’re are looking for the date, aren’t you? That’s exactly what I was looking for. But these people you know who, they’re going to toy with us, then will confuse us and torture us”.

“And after a few days, they are going to invite us in. That’s when they’ll tell us the date,” he said, apparently referring to a promotional event.

The caption of the video asks fans, “Are you ready to find out the release date?”

This unique announcement has generated excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting for the third season of the popular web series.

The shoot of ‘Mirzapur 3’ was wrapped in December. Since then, fans have been awaiting the announcement of its release. The first season of ‘Mirzapur’ was released on November 16, 2018. The second season was out on October 2020.

It is the story of the King of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya, who is played by Pankaj Tripathi, and the Pandit Brothers, Guddu and Bablu. The first season was a blockbuster, and it was appreciated by fans for its gripping storyline and the amazing performances by all the characters.