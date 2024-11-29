‘Mirzapur’ star Divyenndu opens up on dream role

Bollywood actor Divyenndu, best known for playing Munna Bhaiya ‘Mirzapur’ series, has revealed the role he would love to play in the future.

In a recent interview, the actor said that he was interested in exploring the horror genre and ‘it has always been his lifelong dream to star in a horror film and play a vampire.’

According to the ‘Mirzapur’ star, he gets excited by playing diverse characters without fearing the failure of the project or how the role will be received.

Divyenndu first garnered praise for his acting performance in the comedy ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama.’

Following several supporting roles, he touched new heights of fame for his acting in the crime series ‘Mirzapur.’

His recent projects include the real-life drama ‘The Railway Men,’ and this year’s hit comedy ‘Madgaon Express.’

Divyenndu is set to appear in the upcoming film ‘Agni’ in which the Bollywood actor plays the role of a police officer named Samit, who is investigating a mysterious rise in fire incidents across the city alongside his brother-in-law Vithal, a firefighter.

The film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Saiyami Khar, and Pratik Gandhi in key roles.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Agni’ is an action-filled thriller and is set to stream on Prime Video starting December 6, 2024.