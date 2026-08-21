Psychology student Misbah Arshad secured the Miss Universe Pakistan crown for 4th time after appearing in a rigorous selection process for the prestigious Miss Universe pageant.

Misbah was presented with a sash for the fourth time as she represented Pakistan by Pakistan’s franchise owner Josh Yugen and her predecessor Roma Riaz at a ceremony in the Philippines.

A video clip posted by the organisation on social media channels sealed the moment when Misbah received the honour. The Miss Universe pageant candidate described the journey as a “true prize” that made her learn multiple lessons regarding humanity. She shared her experience in a social media post, saying, “The beautiful souls you meet along the way. All of this makes you feel deeply human.”

She also penned, “Thankfully, our journey hasn’t ended here. It just began. I aim to live more in the moment and enjoy every step of it,” Misbah said.

Read More: Miss Universe Pakistan Erica Robin makes grand debut at Cannes.

Misbah was selected after actor Bailey May asked who would ask her tougher questions if she were in a room with her 10-year-old and 80-year-old selves. She replied that she believed the question from a 10-year-old would be tougher than the older one, as she would ask about how her life had turned out to be.

Misbah, who was a psychology student, said she would tell her 10-year-old self that life is a beautiful cycle that shouldn’t only be embraced but enjoyed. The beauty queen concluded her victory post by extending gratitude “to every single person who has been part of this path and supported her along the way”.