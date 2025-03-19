Mishal Yousafzai case: IHC initiates contempt proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) initiated suo moto contempt of court case over removal of Mishal Yousafzai case from the cause list.

“Under which law the miscellaneous petition for transfer of the case was filed,” Justice Ejaz Ishaq questioned the state counsel. “If the state supports transfer of the case to a larger bench without consent of the judge,” IHC judge asked.

“Instead of doing this, you would have detonated the foundations of my court with explosives,” the judge remarked.

“Who ordered to cancel the cause list,” Justice Ejaz Ishaq asked the Deputy Registrar Judicial. “We have received instructions from the Chief Justice’s Office,” the official replied.

“Chief Justice’s office had ordered to cancel the cause list as a larger bench has been constituted for the case”.

Consul Mishal Yousafzai said, “If it is happening with us, how the other people being treated by them”.

“We have concerns about our institution, the guided missile that was going towards you, has now directed towards us. It is not the issue of my person or my authority, it is the issue of the dignity of the high court,” Justice Ejaz Ishaq said.

“I am initiating these proceedings to decide these all questions,” he added.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.