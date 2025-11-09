Mishi Khan slams Nabiha Ali Khan for boasting about nikah outfit and wearables

Well-known psychologist and news figure Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan has recently married her longtime friend Haris Khokar, entering a new chapter of life as the Nikkah ceremony took place at the famous cleric Moulana Tariq Jamil’s house. Later, speaking to the media, Nabiha revealed the outfit cost cloth and jewellery, which is quite pricey.

According to Dr Nabiha Ali Khan, she was wearing an attire worth 1.5 crores, while her jewellery set weighs 35 kg, which is approximately worth 2 crores rupees. The celebrity is constantly on the internet for her opinions, but she is currently a viral sensation for her lavish Nikkah ceremony.

Meanwhile, Misshi Khan, famous for acting in Pakistani dramas, was unimpressed with Dr Nabiha Ali Khan’s outfit cost breakdown.

Misshi Khan stated that you are a doctor with a large number of followers, and you should avoid showing off money and jewels in this way, and also questioned where she received the 35 kg of gold worth 1.5 to 2 crores. However, fans rushed away to the comment section on Mishi Khan’s post and flooded their views with intriguing opinions.

A fan, while sympathising with the poor, wrote, “Yes, these people should consider the feelings of poor people.” “This jora is not worth over 10 lakh even if it is a designer,” one more added. “It seems like everything is sponsored.” This is what people think,” another continued.