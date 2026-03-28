Miss Grand Thailand Contestant keeps composure after veneer mishap on stage

A contestant at the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 pageant is being praised for her professionalism after an unexpected onstage mishap during the competition’s preliminary round.

Kamolwan Chanago, 18, was delivering her speech at the event in Bangkok on March 25 when her veneers suddenly became dislodged mid-sentence. The moment, captured on video, showed her briefly struggling to speak clearly as the dental issue occurred.

Without panicking, Chanago quickly turned away from the audience to adjust the veneers before regaining her composure. She then resumed her performance with confidence, flashing a smile and continuing her walk across the stage in a sparkling pink gown paired with a fur shawl.

The contestant completed her segment with poise, adding a twirl and striking poses as the audience responded with applause.

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Viewers online and in the crowd were quick to praise her calm reaction. While some described the incident as embarrassing, many applauded her ability to carry on seamlessly under pressure.

A spokesperson for Miss Grand International later described the situation as a “minor and unexpected incident.”

“She handled the situation with professionalism and composure, and the event continued smoothly without disruption. We are proud of her confidence and stage presence throughout the competition,” they added.

The Miss Grand Thailand pageant includes 77 Thai women competing to be named Miss Grand Thailand 2026. The winner of that event will then move on to become a contestant for the Miss Grand International 2026 pageant in India in October.

Miss Grand Thailand’s finale is set to take place March 28 at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, according to the Associated Press.