Miss Nicaragua wins Miss Universe 2023 pageant

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday at the 72nd edition of the pageant, held this year in El Salvador.

Palacios, 23, received the crown and sash from her predecessor, R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States.

This is the first time a contestant from Nicaragua has won the contest, with Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild and Australia’s Moraya Wilson rounding out the top three.