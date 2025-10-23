Miss Panama beauty queen’s onstage mix-up goes viral

It was meant to be a moment of glory, but it turned into one of the most humiliating viral onstage blunders ever caught on camera. Miss Panama beauty queen Isamar Herrera accidentally walked forward to celebrate her spot in the final of the Miss Grand International pageant— only to be told, seconds later, that the host had actually called someone else’s name.

The mix-up happened in front of a packed crowd and has since gone viral, shared thousands of times across platforms. The now viral clip shows the Miss Panama beauty queen beaming, fists raised in excitement, as she confidently joins the other finalists.

But her happiness was short-lived. Moments later, the compère stopped and awkwardly corrected himself — the name announced was Miss Grand Paraguay, not Miss Panama beauty queen Isamar Herrera.

Cameras stayed on her just long enough to capture the shift from joy to quiet embarrassment. With a calm smile, she turned and walked back to her place, choosing dignity over drama. The host, clearly flustered, blamed the misunderstanding on the deafening noise in the hall.

Since then, the moment has gone fully viral, with fans flooding her social media to show support. Many praised the Miss Panama beauty queen for keeping her poise under pressure, saying she handled the situation better than most would. One fan from Paraguay wrote that even though it was painful to watch, Herrera “showed real class.”

The Miss Grand International pageant clip has now been shared by major fan pages, turning into a viral talking point far beyond the world of beauty contests. While it may not have been the crown she expected, the Miss Panama beauty queen has won something else — admiration for the way she faced her public slip-up with grace and a smile.

Watch the viral moment at 1:08:00 mark: