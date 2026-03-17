Missile debris kills Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi: govt statement

Abu Dhabi: Falling shrapnel from an intercepted missile killed a Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi, the government media office said Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Bani Yas area “following the interception of a ballistic missile by air defences”, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

In nearby Dubai, an AFP journalist heard three explosions after a mobile phone alert warned residents of the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city to “immediately seek a safe place” over “potential missile threats”.

Iran has fired more than 1,900 missiles and drones at the UAE, more than any other country targeted by Tehran since the start of the Middle East war.

Tehran has taken aim at US assets in the Gulf countries, as well as infrastructure, including landmarks, airports, ports and oil facilities.

Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said this week that US bases in the Middle East had been used to launch air raids and that missiles had been fired from the UAE to strike Iran’s Kharg Island, though UAE officials have denied the claim.

The strikes have upended travel plans in the financial hub, despite its air defence intercepting the vast majority of projectiles.

Meanwhile, Qatar said Tuesday it had intercepted a missile attack, as Iran continued its retaliatory campaign over US-Israeli strikes that killed its supreme leader.

The Islamic republic has carried out strikes on its Gulf neighbours since the war in the Middle East erupted late last month, disrupting commercial air travel and choking global energy supplies.

An AFP journalist heard several explosions in Doha on Tuesday, a day after similar blasts were heard across the Qatari capital.

Qatar, like several other Gulf nations, has been targeted by both drones and missiles in recent days.

“The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar,” the defence ministry posted on X.