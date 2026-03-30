Missile hits fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries

An industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel’s Oil Refineries in ​the northern city of Haifa was hit ‌by debris from an intercepted missile, Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear ​whether the missile was fired from Iran ​or Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, who were ⁠both firing at the same time.

The fire service ​said a direct hit was identified on a gasoline ​storage tank within the factory grounds, causing thick smoke from the roof of a nearby structure.

“The incident has ​been fully contained. There are no casualties, ​no hazardous materials risks, and no danger to the public,” ‌said ⁠Eitan Rifa, a fire commander.

Israel Energy Minister Eli Cohen said there was no damage to production facilities and that fuel supply will not ​be affected.

Oil Refineries, ​near ⁠the main base of Israel’s navy, and also known as Bazan, suffered ​some damage from an Iranian missile strike ​on March ⁠20.

During a previous conflict last June, Bazan’s refinery facilities were shut down after a power station ⁠used ​to produce steam and ​electricity was significantly damaged in an attack by Iran.