Missile ‘misfire’ from India must remain an issue of int’l concern: NSA

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that the missile ‘misfire’ from India must remain an issue of international concern and the Indian attempts to brush it off cannot mask the gravity of the episode, ARY News reported.

Moeed Yusuf said in a Twitter thread today that the declaration of the 48th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) highlights the threat to the region’s security due to India’s recent missile launch into Pakistan.

The NSA said, “Make no mistake, India has become an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons and the world is beginning to recognise Pakistan’s longstanding concern on this count.”

He added, “It is also only natural that countries who were reportedly looking to buy Indian missiles and other equipment are having second thoughts.”

Yusuf urged that the missile ‘misfire’ from India must remain an issue of international concern, adding, “Indian attempts to brush it off cannot mask the gravity of the episode.”

“The lack of any Indian response to Pakistan’s call for joint investigation and lack of information about India’s so-called internal inquiry is a wake-up call for the international community. This reflects the mindset of the Modi regime and the character of the Indian state today.”

On our part, we will continue to sensitise international opinion on the dangers of India's nuclear program and will continue efforts to ensure strategic stability while defeating aggression at all costs.

Moeed Yusuf expressed hopes that the OIC CFM 2022’s declaration will increase global calls for accountability and a transparent joint investigation will be ensured.

“On our part, we will continue to sensitise international opinion on the dangers of India’s nuclear program and will continue efforts to ensure strategic stability while defeating aggression at all costs,” concluded the national security adviser.

The projectile entered Pakistan from ‘Suratgarh’ India at 1843 hrs (PST) on March 9 and crashed near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan at around 1850 hrs causing damage to civilian property.

Pakistan called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident, the outcome of which must be shared with Pakistan.

Pakistan also cautioned the Indian government to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence off such violations in future, the statement said.

