Another ‘missing’ Balochistan MPA says ‘she is fine, safe’

QUETTA: A dissident MPA of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mahjabeen Sheran, who did not attend a key Balochistan Assembly session on vote of no-confidence against Chief Minister Jam Kamal, said she was fine and safe.

While dispelling rumours regarding her abduction as claimed by dissident BAP and opposition lawmakers, Mahjabeen Sheran in a message from her Twitter handle said that she could not reach assembly owing to some personal issues.

Due to some personal issues, I couldn’t reach to assembly yesterday. Alhamdulliah I am fine and safe. Our political matters are under negotiations and decisions will be in favour of Balochistan and it’s people. — Mahjabeen Sheran (@MahjabeenSheran) October 21, 2021



“Alhamdulliah I am fine and safe. Our political matters are under negotiations and decisions will be in favour of Balochistan and its people,” she said.

On October 21, another purportedly missing member of Balochistan Assembly, Bushra Rind, surfaced in Islamabad.

“I am in Islamabad for medical treatment,” Bushra Rind said in a statement today.

Previously, five members of the disgruntled group, including Akbar Askani, Lala Rasheed and Ms Bushra Rind, were absent in the assembly session summoned for the vote on a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

“The minority government has made our supporting members disappeared,” a leader of the estranged group Zahoor Buledi alleged in the session.

“Those being declared missing have themselves opted to stay away from the session,” Chief Minister Jam Kamal said. “Several other members have also failed to attend the session,” chief minister said. “Those being dubbed ‘missing’ are members of our party,” the chief minister reiterated.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal while refuting the opposition’s allegations said that he will face and defeat the no-confidence motion against his government.

A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on October 25 (Monday) for voting on the no-confidence motion tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

