Missing girl from 6 years found alive after Netflix series

Kayla Unbehaun, who went missing in 2017, was found alive six years later after her disappearance was featured in Netflix’s series ‘Unsolved Mysteries’.

An Illinois-born girl, Kayla went missing when she was 9 while being in the care of her mother Heather Unbehaun. Her disappearance (alleged family abduction) was one of the several ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ that were featured in the latest season of the Netflix series, which premiered in October last year.

Following the feature, the girl was found safe in North Carolina and was reunited with her father.

Reportedly, she was taken by her mother who only had visitation rights to her child.

According to details, the missing child was spotted at a secondhand clothing store, Plato’s Closet in the evening of Saturday, May 13. An employee of the store recognized the child from the Netflix feature and contacted the Asheville Police Department, who arrested Heather the same day. She is being held by the officials on a $250,000 bond and is awaiting extradition.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirmed the safe return of the girl and also released a statement from her father Ryan, thanking those who helped the family through the search.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. I also want to thank all of the followers on the ‘Bring Kayla Home’ Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning,” he stated.

