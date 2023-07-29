Missing man ‘scared of wife’ found after 1.5 years

In a strange incident that went viral a 34-year-old man who went missing said he was ‘scared of wife’ found after 1.5 years.

The man named Noushad was traced from a village by police, a day after his 25-year-old wife, Afsana, was arrested in connection with his missing case. She had given a statement to the police saying that Noushad was killed and his body was buried.

Later, Noushad said that he “left the home as he was scared of his wife.” He alleged that he was thrashed by people his wife used to call.

The police arrested Afsana, his wife after she gave a misleading statement to the police. On his wife’s statement that Noushad was killed and buried by her, police took Afasana to certain places to recover his body.

The police, which had been investigating the missing case based on Noushad’s father’s complaint, summoned her to the Koodal station two days ago after she claimed that she had seen Noushad recently.