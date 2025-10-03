Over 8,900 missing persons cases disposed of since 2011, report reveals

ISLAMABAD: The Inquiry Commission on Enforced Disappearances has released its report for September 2025 regarding missing persons, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the commission disposed of 113 cases of missing persons during the month of September.

Since March 2011 up to September 2025, the commission has resolved 8,986 cases out of a total of 10,636 registered cases.

The report highlights that in Balochistan, 14 missing persons returned home during September 2025.

Under the leadership of Chairman Justice (Retd.) Arshad Hussain Shah, the commission resolved 289 cases in the past three months, averaging 96 cases per month.

The commission stated that it has also taken initiatives for the welfare of families of missing persons. A special facilitation cell has been set up to assist families by helping provide B-Forms for children, pensions, and other relief measures.

In addition, the commission has directed senior officials of federal and provincial governments to extend support in matters of education, healthcare, and other basic needs of affected families.

The commission further noted that it continues to work with relevant departments to assist in cases that are still under investigation and have not been declared as “enforced disappearances.”

Also Read: Govt forms special legal aid committee for missing persons’ families

Earlier, the Federal Government has constituted a Special Committee to provide legal aid to the families of missing persons.

The committee will focus on addressing issues faced by the families of missing persons whose cases are under investigation in the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, particularly in matters related to family law.

Families of missing persons experiencing issues, especially with NADRA concerning the issuance of CNICs or Form-B for various purposes, are advised to submit their grievances in writing to the Special Committee. Submissions can be made via email ([email protected]) or WhatsApp (0321-5101070), followed by the submission of hard copies.

Additionally, families may meet Ms. Saadia Rashid, Assistant Registrar of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, at the Directorate General Civil Defence Building, Mauve Area, Sector G-9/1, Islamabad, on any working day to submit and discuss their concerns.