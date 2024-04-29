Missing ‘TMKOC’ actor Gurucharan Singh spotted in CCTV footage

Indian TV actor Gurucharan Singh, of the long-running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame, who had been missing for the past five days, has been caught on CCTV camera.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Delhi police have been investigating the kidnapping case filed by the parents of actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in ‘TMKOC’, after he went missing earlier this week while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai.

Reportedly, the police have obtained the CCTV footage of the area, which shows Singh, walking with a bag around his back, in the Palam area of the Indian capital, at 9.14 pm on April 22, the day he went missing.

Speaking to a local news agency, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena stated, ”Gurucharan Singh’s family lodged a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on 22 April at 8:30 pm. He has been missing since then.”

“We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC and are investigating from multiple angles,” added the official. “We are looking for footage and technical investigation, and we have even found many vital clues. The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analysing corroborative technical evidence. He is seen going with a backpack.”

According to his parents’ statement, the actor was to catch a from Delhi to Mumbai at 8.30 am on April 22. However, per the initial police investigation, he did not board the flight. His contact number was active till April 24 and multiple transactions were done from the same.

Notably, Singh played the character of Sodhi in the popular Indian sitcom until 2020.

