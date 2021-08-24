‘Mission: Impossible 7’ filming leaves internet in awe with train stunt

Filming of a Mission: Impossible 7 scene involving a steam train crashing into a quarry in Derbyshire has left onlookers and the internet in awe, reported The Guardian.

The scene, shot at Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire county on Friday, was months in the making with teams working on constructing the set at Darlton Quarry before greenlighting it for filming.

The moment when the black steam locomotive crashed off of a cliff into a quarry was caught on numerous cameras by local photographers who took to social media to share images of the scene.

The film scene itself was filmed by cameras on helicopters – locals have also reported that the film’s star Tom Cruise was also present to witness the real-time crash after flying into town on a helicopter himself.

A Stoney Middleton local, Villager Jim, took to Instagram to share pictures of the crash, writing, “Waited 5 months for this shot… of the train in the new Mission Impossible movie going off the cliff! Tom was there too, an amazing day!”

The seventh Mission: Impossible was one of the first movies to shut down production because of the coronavirus when it abandoned filming in Venice, Italy, in February 2020.

Production resumed in September 2020, with filming in Italy, Norway and London. Cruise in July personally appealed to Norway’s prime minister to shoot parts of the film in Norway under modified quarantine rules.

Earlier slated for a Nov. 2021 release, the Christopher McQuarrie film is now eyeing a release in May 2022.