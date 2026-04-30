Following a sudden collapse at a North Hollywood restaurant in Los Angeles, Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames stunned fans on April 29. The 66-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness, leaving fans shocked by the sudden news on Wednesday.

The Pulp Fiction performer was admitted for emergency medical care after becoming overheated while at the Granville restaurant, according to TMZ. The incident took place around 1:40 PM, at which time the Los Angeles City Fire Department received a call for medical assistance involving a man in his 60s.

Regarding the incident, Brad Kramer, Rhames’ manager, provided a health update following the scare. Kramer confirmed that the actor has been discharged and is back home, telling Variety, “He sounded like everyday Ving and cracked a joke over the phone.”

The American star is recognized worldwide for his role as Luther Stickell in the Mission: Impossible franchise, appearing in all eight installments alongside Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg. While his character has faced many life-threatening stakes—including disarming nuclear weapons planted by villains like Gabriel (played by Esai Morales)—Luther remains a vital, surviving member of the team.

In addition to the Mission: Impossible series, Rhames is well-known for his roles in Pulp Fiction, Undisputed, Dawn of the Dead, and Holiday Heart.