Mitchell Marsh defends controversial World Cup trophy act

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh faced criticism from fans after a photo circulated showing him resting his feet on the World Cup trophy.

Despite the uproar, Marsh staunchly defended the gesture, stating, “There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all.” Speaking on ‘Sen Radio,’ he added, “I haven’t given it too much thought; there’s nothing in that.”

The incident occurred shortly after Australia secured their sixth ODI World Cup title by defeating India by six wickets. Captain Pat Cummins shared the contentious image on Instagram, sparking a social media frenzy. When asked if he would repeat the act, Marsh candidly responded, “Yeah probably, to be honest.”

The photo did not sit well with Indian fans, with fast bowler Mohammed Shami expressing his displeasure, saying, “Keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy.” The controversy lingered as the two teams faced off in a five-match T20 series just four days after the World Cup final.

Mitchell Marsh voiced concerns about scheduling such significant series immediately after ICC tournaments, emphasizing the need for players to celebrate with their families. He acknowledged the delicate balance, stating: “It’s a fine line because we’ve got to respect the fact we’re playing for Australia.” However, he added, “The boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while.”

Reflecting on the situation, Marsh expressed hope for reconsideration in future scheduling, stating, “You’d hope there’s not too many of those series put on after big tournaments again.”

While seven members from Australia’s World Cup-winning team initially stayed in India for the T20I series, six have since returned home, leaving Travis Head as the lone member continuing for the remaining two games.