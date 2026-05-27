Sydney: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the one-day international series in Pakistan after picking up an ankle injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.

Josh Inglis will take over as captain after Marsh sat out Lucknow Super Giants’ final game on Saturday and flew back to Australia for treatment.

Marsh joins regular 50-over captain Pat Cummins in missing the three-match series that starts on Saturday in Rawalpindi.

Cummins is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL playoffs this week.

“Marsh will remain in Perth for further assessment and treatment until further notice,” said Cricket Australia late Tuesday.

“His availability for the white ball tour of Bangladesh will be determined in due course.”

Third-choice captain Travis Head was not picked for the Pakistan tour because of IPL commitments, meaning fourth-choice Inglis will take the reins.

The wicketkeeper has captained Australia only once before, also against Pakistan, in Perth in November 2024.

After the ODI series in Pakistan, Australia will play three one-day internationals in Bangladesh starting on June 9 followed by three T20 internationals.