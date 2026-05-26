Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan because of an ankle injury, Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been named captain in his absence, read the statement released by CA.

The setback comes as Australia prepare for the three-match Pakistan vs Australia ODI series, scheduled from May 30 to June 4, with matches to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Marsh, who recently missed the final game of the Indian Premier League season for Lucknow Super Giants, will remain in Perth for treatment and further medical assessment on his injured ankle.

Cricket Australia said a decision regarding Marsh’s availability for Australia’s upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh would be taken later after medical evaluations.

The absence of the experienced all-rounder is a significant blow for Australia ahead of the ODI series against Pakistan, particularly with the side continuing preparations for future ICC white-ball tournaments.

In Marsh’s absence, Inglis will captain Australia for the first time in an ODI series against Pakistan. The wicketkeeper-batter has emerged as one of Australia’s most reliable white-ball players in recent years and is expected to lead a relatively fresh-looking squad during the tour.

Australia are also expected to hand an international debut to emerging fast bowler Ollie Peake as the visitors reshuffle their bowling resources ahead of the Pakistan ODIs.

The ODI series marks Australia’s return to Pakistan for a bilateral 50-over tour for the first time since March-April 2022, when Pakistan secured a memorable 2-1 series victory on home soil.