Has Mitchell Starc bowled the fastest ball in cricket history?

PERTH: In the ongoing first One-Day International between Australia and India at the Perth Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc, in his opening delivery to Rohit Sharma, was initially recorded at an astonishing 176.5 km/h.

This immediately led to speculation among fans about whether Starc had broken Shoaib Akhtar’s long-standing record for the fastest delivery in international cricket.

However, it was subsequently confirmed that the speed measurement was erroneous due to a malfunction in the bowling speed gun.

For the unversed, Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery in international cricket— 161.3 km/h, which he bowled against England batter Nick Knight during the 2003 ODI World Cup match.

Mitchell Starc delivered a fiery opening spell against India in Perth, troubling Rohit and Shubman Gill with his pace and length, consistently averaging around 140km. The Indian openers struggled to get going against him.

In a rain-affected match reduced to 26 overs per side, India set a target of 137, largely thanks to KL Rahul’s 38 runs off 31 balls, which included two fours and two sixes.

Starc was instrumental for Australia from the outset, removing India’s key batsman, Virat Kohli, for a duck. This early breakthrough allowed Australia to dictate the terms of the rain-hit encounter.

Overall, Mitchell Starc bowled six overs and gave away 22 runs while taking one wicket.