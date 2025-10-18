Zimbabwe replace Afghanistan in T20I tri-series

Zimbabwe Cricket has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s invitation to participate in a T20I tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka, to be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17 to 29 November.

The maiden tri-series on Pakistan soil has been scheduled to provide all three sides with preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The tri-series will commence on 17 November, with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second fixture will also be played at the same venue on 19 November, when Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe.

Following the two matches in Rawalpindi, the action will shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the remaining five matches, including the final on 29 November.

Earlier today, Afghanistan expressed their inability to participate in the tournament.

Tri-Series T20I Tournament:

17 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November –Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore