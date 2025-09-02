Mitchell Starc retires from T20Is

Veteran Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from T20I with immediate effect.

The pacers made the decision to prioritise Australia’s heavy Test schedule from late next year and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 35-year-old represented the Aussies in 65 T20Is and was part of the 2021 T20 World Cup winning side.

Starc hasn’t featured in the format since the 2024 World Cup in the Caribbean. His 79 T20I wickets currently puts him second for Australia with his best of 4 for 20 coming against West Indies in 2022.

“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” Starc said. “I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

Australia are set to feature in a hectic run in Test cricket that includes, a home series against Bangladesh, four Tests against New Zealand, the tour of South Africa, five Tests against India, one-off 150th anniversary match against England at the MCG, and an away Ashes series in mid 2027.

They will then defend their ODI crown in the ODI World Cup, which is hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, in October and November of 2027.

Starc looked quite positive to feature in an away India Test tour and the Ashes.

“I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns,” Starc said. “It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament.”