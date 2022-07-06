Mithi court grants physical remand of three deer hunters

MITHI: A court granted one day’s physical remand of three accused in the case pertaining to hunting down eight rare breed deer in a wildlife sanctuary, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police today produced three deer hunters in the court of Judicial Magistrate Mithi and sought their physical remand. The magistrate granted one day’s physical remand of the accused to the police.

Police said that another case has also been filed against the accused under the Sindh Wildlife Act.

Locals on Tuesday confronted and caught three deer hunters among five who killed eight rare breed deer in a wildlife sanctuary near Chelhar in Tharparkar district. Two hunters were managed to escape from the scene.

The locals tied their hands and thrashed them over the hunting of deer. Getting information of the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted them to the Mithi police station.

The case of the incident was registered against five offenders, who are said to be residents of Umerkot.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government after taking notice of the brazen incident suspended four officials of the Wildlife Department including, deputy conservator Mirpurkhas, Riaz Ahmed Rind, game officer, Abdul Ghafoor Sarhandi and game watcher, Basheer Khaskhli among them.

