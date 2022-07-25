Mithun Chakraborty considered committing suicide? Deets

Bollywood’s veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recently spoke about thoughts of committing suicide. Read to know why!

During a recent outing with an India-based news outlet, the ‘Disco Dancer’ spoke about the phase in his initial struggling days when the thoughts of suicide crossed his mind.

Although the veteran tried not to touch upon tough times, he gave in saying, “Everyone goes through struggles, but mine was so much. Sometimes I used to think I won’t be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide.”

“I couldn’t even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn’t know how to lose. And, see where I am now,” Mithun Chakraborty detailed.

He further told the publication, “I generally don’t talk much about this, and also there’s no particular phase I want to mention. Let’s not talk about those struggling days since it might demotivate aspiring artists.”

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in the critically acclaimed ‘The Kashmir Files’ by Vivek Agnihotri, while, he has ‘Baap’ with actors Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in the pipeline.

The actor refrained from giving too many details about the project but teased “this film will be an exciting one. People are already talking about it.”

