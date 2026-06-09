Mixed Martial Arts Get State Backing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) and the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PMMAF) on Tuesday inked a Letter of Intent (LoI), aiming to promote youth development through sports, particularly Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), to create new opportunities for young Pakistanis at national and international levels.

The agreement was signed during a meeting chaired by PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The event was attended by PMYP Deputy Director Amsal Zaman, PMMAF President Babar Qayyum Raja and representatives of both organisations.

Under the partnership, PMYP and PMMAF will collaborate to strengthen the country’s sports ecosystem by identifying and nurturing young talent, organising national MMA championships, conducting training camps and capacity building programmes, and supporting athletes for international competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said sports play a vital role in channeling the energy of youth towards discipline, leadership, fitness and national service.

He said the initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to empowering young people through the PMYP’s four pronged framework of Education, Employment, Engagement and Environment.

The two organisations also agreed to launch awareness campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles and anti drug initiatives, while encouraging greater youth participation in structured and internationally recognised sporting activities.

As part of the collaboration, PMMAF will support government led initiatives, including Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, and undertake community engagement programmes aimed at fostering patriotism, social responsibility and national pride among young people.

PMMAF President Babar Qayyum Raja, who is designated as the focal person for MMA-related matters under the agreement, said the partnership would help provide a professional pathway for aspiring athletes and contribute to the growth of Mixed Martial Arts in Pakistan.

The agreement marks a significant step towards expanding sports based opportunities for youth and enhancing Pakistan’s presence in the rapidly growing global MMA arena.