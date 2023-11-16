ML-1 groundbreaking by early 2024, PM told

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced the groundbreaking of the Mainline-I (ML-I) project by early next year.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who instructed officials to try to perform the groundbreaking before the end of his government’s term.

The meeting was told that modalities for ML-I were in final stages and the project’s groundbreaking would be performed by early next year, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

The project will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, a 930-kilometre-long rail track will be laid from Karachi to Multan. Also, the railway infrastructure damaged by the 2022 flood will be upgraded as per international standards.

In the next phase, the 796-kilometre-long rail track from Multan to Peshawar will be laid in line with the requirements of the future.

PM Kakar said there existed huge potential for foreign investment in Pakistan Railways and stressed the need for early materialization of its projects.

He stressed meeting the targets of the project within stipulated time and directed the formulation of a comprehensive reform strategy for Pakistan Railways to maximize the benefits of the ML-1.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the visit of PM Kakar, both countries signed an addendum to the ML-I project, which was part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).