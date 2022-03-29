MNA Aslam Bhootani quits PTI-led coalition govt

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received another setback on Tuesday as Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan parted ways with PTI-led coalition govt and joined hands with the opposition trying to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no confidence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA elected from the Gwadar-Lasbela NA-272 constituency, at a joint press conference with top opposition leaders Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F’s Ghafoor Haideri, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal and PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq.

Addressing a joint presser, Bhootani said that he took the decision after meeting with former Zardari with whom he had old family relations.

“I and my family have very old relations with Asif Ali Zardari and I cannot ignore him,” Aslam Bhootani said.

Mr Bhootani was elected as an MNA after obtaining 70,000 votes — the highest in Balochistan. He joined the PTI-led government in 2018 when Imran Khan came to power.

Bhootani earlier been the deputy speaker of the Balochistan Assembly in 2002 and also held the post of speaker in 2008. He is the younger brother of the former caretaker chief minister of Balochistan Muhammad Saleh Bhootani.

Read more: JWP’s Shahzain Bugti announces to part ways with govt

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Zardari said that the opposition’s talks with allies and dissident PTI leaders were underway and hinted that more lawmakers would join the opposition in the coming days.

He disclosed that Chief Murad Ali Shah and Sindh cabinet would hold final talks with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the ruling PTI in Centre. “MQM-P will vote in favor of no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan as joint opposition negotiations with MQM has entered the final stage,” he claimed.

Bhootani’s support for opposition benches comes a day after Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an ally of the PTI government announced to quit the PTI govt.

In a joint presser, BAP lawmakers assured opposition parties of their support ahead of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Comments