Hundreds attend valima ceremony of MNA’s son amid Karachi lockdown

KARACHI: Thrashing the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the valima ceremony of a MNA Aslam Khan’s son was organised in Karachi which was attended by hundreds of guests, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources revealed that around 500 people were given invitations for the valima ceremony of a Member of National Assembly Aslam Khan’s son and at the time of the event, more than 250 persons attended it in Karachi’s Khayab-e-Sehr.

Following the violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), police and local administration came in but they did not take any action against the violators. After being warned by the police, the ceremony was continued after the organisers turned off the lights of the entrance.

Police said that they could not take any action without the permission of the assistant commissioner or deputy commission who used to register cases regarding the violations.

Later, a Civil Line mukhtiarkar raided the event which was not given permission by the deputy commissioner. After failing to get permission, the national lawmaker organised the ceremony at his residence.

After the raid of the Civil Line mukhtiarkar, the ceremony was stopped and guests were sent to their homes immediately, sources added.