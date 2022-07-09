MNA Ayaz Sadiq, MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique tender resignations

In a major political development, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders including MNA Ayaz Sadiq and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique have tendered resignations from their ministries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stepped down from the provincial ministry due to ‘personal reasons’. He sent his resignation to the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz which was approved. Rafique was serving as the Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education.

Moreover, a PML-N Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Sadiq has also resigned from the ministry as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar said in a statement Sadiq and Salman Rafique submitted their resignations due to upcoming by-polls on the vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly.

Rafique said in a Twitter message that PML-N is united and rumours should not be believed as truth. “Ayaz Sadiq and I have tendered the resignations from our ministries to take part in the election campaigns [ahead of Punjab by-polls].”

He added that PML-N will not violate the code and conduct announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

مسلم لیگ ن متحد ہے اور بےجا افواہوں پر کان نا دھرے جائیں۔ میں اور ایاز صادق صاحب الیکشن مہم میں حصہ لینے کی وجہ سے وزارتوں سے مستعفی ہوئے۔ الیکشن کمیشن کے ضابطہ اخلاق کی خلاف ورزی مسلم لیگ ن کا شیوہ نہیں ہے۔ — Khawaja Salman Rafique (@SalmanRafiquePK) July 9, 2022

Sources told ARY News that the politicians submitted their resignations following the orders of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif after the political party faced strong resistance from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Lahore constituencies.

“The successful public gatherings of PTI chief Imran Khan created difficulties for PML-N candidates, whereas, the political party was also facing lack of coordination by the office-bearers and former ticket holders.”

The PTI strategy has deprived PML-N’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz to run an area-wise campaign while the disappointment of the PML-N candidates was increasing due to the strong narrative of Imran Khan and PTI’s door-to-door campaign.

The PML-N top leadership decided to hand over the responsibility for electioneering to two of its experienced politicians, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique, sources added.

