MNA Jam Abdul Karim to meet PPP leadership today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim will meet party leadership on Friday, a day after returning to the country after being blamed for the killing of Nazim Jokhio, ARY NEWS reported.

The PPP MNA, who is currently present at Sindh House in Islamabad, will attend the parliamentary meeting of the PPP and will vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan during vote of no-confidence.

He would return to Karachi after the no-trust move to attend legal proceedings against him.

PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, a prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case, has returned to Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday ahead of voting on no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP lawmaker arrived in Karachi from Dubai at 5:00 am after the widow of Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist who was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse, pardoned all the suspects in the murder case.

“My relatives left me alone, no one can understand my situation, I’m withdrawing from the case for the sake of my children,” Shireen Jokhio said in her statement.

Jam Abdul Karim landed in Pakistan after the court granted 10-day protective bail to PPP lawmaker till April 3.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) placed the name of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim on its Provincial National Identification List (PNIL), meaning he won’t be able to leave the country after his arrival from abroad.

