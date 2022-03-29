Nazim Jokhio case: MNA Jam Abdul Karim’s name put on PNIL

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday put the name of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim on its Provincial National Identification List (PNIL), meaning he won’t be able to leave the country after his arrival from abroad.

Sources told ARY News that the FIA will take the lawmaker into custody upon his arrival in Pakistan.

Also Read: PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim to be arrested on return: Sheikh Rasheed

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had written a letter to the FIA to enlist the MNA in the PNIL because the accused is wanted in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The letter came after the lawmaker obtained a 10-day protective bail to fly back to the country to participate in the proceedings of the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Jam Karim was to reach Islamabad via a PIA flight, PK 612, this morning but he didn’t. Earlier today, he through his lawyer filed a contempt of court petition against Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and others in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Also Read: Governor Sindh asks FIA to add MNA Jam Abdul Karim’s name to PNIL

In his plea to the high court, Jam Karim said, he had got protective bail from the high court on March 25 for his return to home.

“Jam Karim wants to appear and surrender before the trial court,” according to the petition. “Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid has announced arrest despite the bail from the court of law,” petitioner said.

Comments