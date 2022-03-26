PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim to be arrested on return: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday announced to arrest Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim -booked in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio- who is planning to return to Pakistan to cast his vote during no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser, the interior minister lamented that an absconding PPP MNA is being brought to cast his vote during the no-trust motion and said that as soon as Jam Abdul Karim will return to Pakistan, he will be arrested.

“Jam Abdul Karim’s name will also be added to ECL,” he said and added, “Consultation will also be made to arrest him via Interpol.” After his arrest, Sheikh Rasheed said that Jam Abdul Karim will be handed over to IG Sindh.

The remarks from Sheikh Rasheed came after Sindh High Court on Friday granted protective bail to PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio.

The PPP lawmaker had filed a petition for protective bail in the high court.

The court granted 10-day protective bail to PPP lawmaker and directed him to submit Rs100,000 surety bond. The court also ordered the accused to appear before the concerned court after 10 days.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh Assembly’s member Jam Awais among six accused already arrested in the case.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

