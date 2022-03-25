Nazim Jokhio case: PPP MNA Jam Karim gets protective bail

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday granted protective bail to PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio, ARY News reported.

The PPP lawmaker had filed a petition for protective bail in the high court.

The court granted 10-day protective bail to PPP lawmaker and directed him to submit Rs100,000 surety bond. The court also ordered the accused to appear before the concerned court after 10 days.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh Assembly’s member Jam Awais among six accused already arrested in the case.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

The initial post-mortem report of Nazim Jokhio, said that he might have conceded a skull-wound on the back of his neck that proved fatal for him.

The report suggests that seemingly, among all the wound marks his head is dotted with, the wound likely by the club strike on the back of his head was the one to cause his death.

