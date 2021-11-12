Nazim Jokhio murder: post mortem suggests skull wound was fatal

KARACHI: The initial post-mortem report of Nazim Jokhio, a Malir Memon Goth man who allegedly made a video of an illegal act and was beaten to death, said Friday he might have conceded a skull-wound on the back of his neck that proved fatal for him, ARY News reported.

The report suggests that seemingly, among all the wound marks his head is dotted with, the wound likely by the club strike on the back of his head was the one to cause his death.

There’s blood-clotting on the back of his head due to the would, the report said, adding that to ascertain the final reason for his death, some chemical and pathological test results have yet to arrive first that were conducted recently.

The test samples are being analyzed in Karachi University lab, the investigation team said.

PPP lawmaker gets protective bail in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Earlier yesterday, Balochistan High Court (BHC) granted protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim in the high-profile Nazim Jokhio murder case, whose body was recovered from the farmhouse of PPP MPA Jam Awais in Karachi’s Malir area last week.

Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar approved bail of the PPP lawmaker until November 26 and directed him to appear before Malir District Court, Karachi.

Meanwhile, PPP MPA Jam Awais and other suspects arrested in the Nazim Jokhio murder case will remain in police custody for another four days as a Malir court today extended their physical remand until Nov 16.