PPP lawmaker gets protective bail in Nazim Jokhio murder case

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim in the high-profile murder case of Nazim Jokhio whose body was recovered from the farmhouse of PPP MPA Jam Awais in Karachi’s Malir area last week, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar approved bail of the PPP lawmaker until November 26 and directed him to appear before Malir District Court, Karachi.

Meanwhile, PPP MPA Jam Awais and other suspects arrested in the Nazim Jokhio murder case will remain in police custody for another four days as a Malir court today extended their physical remand until Nov 16.

Court grants physical remand of three accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case

The Memon goth police produced the lawmaker and other suspects in court amid tight security and requested an extension in their remand for further investigation.

The counsel for the suspects opposed the investigation officer’s (IO) plea for remand extension.

Also Read: Forensics suggest PPP lawmaker was at crime scene

The IO informed the court that the police were unable to find the record of the vehicle seen in the video. The Excise and Taxation Department had no record of the vehicle and the police were now approaching the customs authorities in this regard, he added.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!