Nazim Jokhio case: forensics suggest PPP lawmaker was at crime scene

KARACHI: Police have learned Wednesday new details in the Nazim Jokhio murder investigation from the mobile phone forensics which suggested the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker was present at the crime scene where the alleged murder took place, ARY News reported quoting sources privy to the news.

As per the available evidence, it is believed that PPP MNA Jam Karim was present at the spot where the body of Jokhio was recovered, the sources shared with ARY News.

The police investigation team had taken yesterday in its custody the mobile phones and DVR from the suspects which it sent to the Punjab’s foresics department.

The police team learned from the data that Nazim Jokhio had messaged his lawyer right before the incident as well. The police has secured the notice to collect the mobile phone of the lawyer to understand if that message was in any way linked to the incident.

Court grants physical remand of three accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Earlier today, Malir District Court granted physical remand of three more accused in the murder case of a local journalist Nazim Jokhio.

The police had earlier produced accused Mairaj, Razzaq, and Jamal in the court in the high profile murder case. The court gave physical remand of the accused to police until November 16.

“The accused had issued threats to Nazim Jokhio after his video about illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard became viral,” the investigation officer informed the court.

“Eleven accused have been nominated in the case and a clause of kidnapping was also added in the charge sheet,” the IO said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!