MNA Riaz Fatyana’s PAC membership at stake after allegations : sources

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) membership of MNA Riaz Fatyana is at stake as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to review the list of government members in the committee after allegations of minister’s fight, ARY News reported, citing sources.

MNA Fatyana levelled false allegations about a brawl between Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Minister for State Zartaj Gul during a UN moot in Glasgow.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan was furious over the allegations of the MNA Fatyana and has summoned details of the members of the treasury benches in the PAC of the National Assembly.

It has been learnt by ARY News that the premier will himself review the list of the members and changes are expected in the members from the government side.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s body of internal accountability had also issued a show-cause notice to MNA Riaz Fatyana over the allegations of witnessing a fight between two ministers.

The PTI’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline issued a show-cause notice to MNA Riaz Fatyana at the request of PM’s aide Malik Amin Aslam and sought his clarification by December 4.

The show-cause notice stated that the NA lawmaker had departed for Glasgow to attend the COP26 on behalf of a non-government organisation (NGO) and illegally insisted Pakistan’s visiting team to made him part of the government’s delegation besides demanding vehicles for personal use.

It added that his inclusion in the government’s delegation was impossible without getting approval from the prime minister. It further stated that Fatyana had also demanded the government’s delegation to provide him the conference’s card and SIM card.

The show-cause notice stated that Fatyana had levelled allegations against the delegation members after they did not fulfill the illegal demands. The MNA had alleged that the state minister Zartaj Gul had returned to Pakistan in the middle of the global event after having a fight with PM’s aide Malik Amin Aslam.

Fatyana had been directed to provide written evidence or documents to prove his allegations.

