Friday, December 30, 2022
MNA Zubaida Jalal rejects media reports of her resignation

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan has rejected media reports regarding her resignation as the Member of the National Assembly (MNA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Zubaida Jalal said that she has never tendered her resignation as an MNA. She added that different TV channels are airing false stories regarding her resignation.

Jalal clarified that she is still an MNA of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and has no connection with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

