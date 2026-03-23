Moana returns in live-action with new trailer and star-studded cast

Catherine Lagaʻaia takes the lead as Moana, with Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui, in Disney’s first trailer for the live-action adaptation. Fans around the world are already buzzing. The trailer gives a fresh, cinematic take on the characters that made the original animated hit a global phenomenon.

The live-action Moana hits theaters on July 10. Catherine Lagaʻaia brings new energy and determination to the wayfinder, while Dwayne Johnson reprises his iconic role as the demigod Maui, delivering the charm and humor fans expect. Together, they give the story both continuity and a whole new feel. Catherine Lagaʻaia’s portrayal hints at a Moana who is bold, confident, and ready for adventure.

Joining them are John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams as her playful, strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as the revered Gramma Tala. Catherine Lagaʻaia anchors the cast, and Dwayne Johnson’s Maui adds moments of levity and fun, balancing the heart of the story.

The film also brings back the original music team. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina, and Opetaia Foa’i return, with Miranda also producing. Dana Ledoux Miller and Jared Bush, who wrote the original animated scripts, are back on screenplay duties. Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson’s chemistry in the trailer gives fans a peek at how the songs and action will blend in this new live-action world.

Disney’s live-action experiments have been a mixed bag. Lilo & Stitch grossed over $1 billion, while Snow White struggled despite a huge budget. Still, the combination of Moana’s story, Catherine Lagaʻaia in the lead, and Dwayne Johnson reprising Maui is generating real excitement. Fans are eager to see the vibrant island culture shine on the big screen.

With the trailer now out, anticipation is building. Catherine Lagaʻaia leads Moana’s journey, Dwayne Johnson brings Maui to life once more, and the film promises a visually stunning reimagining of a story beloved by millions.

The live-action Moana sails into theaters on July 10, marking the next chapter in the wayfinder’s cinematic voyage.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip