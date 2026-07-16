Mob lynched motorbike snatcher to death in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: An angry mob lynched a motorbike snatcher to death in Block-9 of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The accused were fleeing after snatching a motorbike from a citizen in Sachal police jurisdiction,” a police official said.

The motorcycle owner and other citizens chased the robbers after the snatching incident.

A car driver hit the robbers with his vehicle, grounding them to road. “The accused were injured while falling on the road from the motorcycle”, police said.

“An angry mob subjected the robbers to torture and one of them succumbed to serious wounds, while another has been arrested in injured condition,” officials said.

Arms and snatched motorbike have been recovered from the accused,” police said.