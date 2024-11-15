Mobile and Internet service to remain suspended in THESE areas

QUETTA: Mobile and internet services will remain suspended in parts of Balochistan due to security concerns, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson has taken this measure to maintain law and order in the region as directed by relevant authorities.

At least 26 persons and more than 40 were injured, including women and children in Quetta Railways blast on Saturday (November 9).

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving accounts of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving 26 dead and more than 40 injured.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express, when a large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said.

Also read: 26 killed, over 40 injured in Quetta railway station explosion

The railway authorities said that two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, were scheduled to depart from Quetta to Chaman and Peshawar, respectively. The passengers of both trains were present at the platform when the blast occurred.

In a separate development, train services in Quetta were restored after suspension of four days following deadly blast.

Following the deadly blast, Pakistan Railways (PR) on November 10 announced that Quetta railway station would remain non-functional from November 11 to November 14.

According to CEO Pakistan Railways, Aamir Baloch, the train services from Quetta to other parts of Pakistan have been restored after security clearance.

Baloch said Jaffar Express left for its destination today from Quetta in the morning, while Bolan Mail will also depart at its scheduled time.